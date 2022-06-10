ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt approves 15% raise in salaries of govt employees, merges adhoc into basic pay

BR Web Desk 10 Jun, 2022

The government on Friday announced a 15% increase in salaries of its employees while merging adhoc allowance with the basic salary as well.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Finance Ministry’s proposal of a 10% increase, and instead, approved an increase in government employees’ salaries of 15% with the consent of the cabinet.

“Also merging of adhoc allowances into the basic pay is approved,” she added.

On Friday, Miftah Ismail, the finance czar, unveiled the federal budget with a total outlay of Rs9.5 trillion in the National Assembly, targeting economic growth of at least 5% during fiscal year 2022-23.

Tax on banking sector enhanced to 42% from 39%, says Miftah while announcing budget proposals

The budget comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy remains engulfed in a balance of payments' crisis, and remains engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over revival of the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On Thursday, Miftah on the sidelines of the Economic Survey 2021-22's launching ceremony, had said that the government will raise salaries of its employees.

"We should understand that government employees have to run their households as well," said Miftah when asked the question by a journalist on Thursday.

"It cannot be the case that as the country sees 12-15% inflation we don’t raise the salaries of government employees," said Miftah.

Marriyum Aurangzeb Miftah Ismail budget 2022 2023 Pakistan budget adhoc allowance basic pay

Comments

1000 characters

Govt approves 15% raise in salaries of govt employees, merges adhoc into basic pay

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid high US demand

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat's family moves city court after police refuses to hand over body

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Israeli missile attack strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

Read more stories