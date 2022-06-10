US oil to drop into $115.86-$118.39 range
SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to drop into a range of $115.86 to $118.39 range, following its failure to break a resistance at $122.49 per barrel.
The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $105.13.
This wave could either end around $122.49 or extend a lot to $133.22.
Regardless of its ending point, this wave could be further reversed by the current correction. A rising trendline roughly points at $118.39.
A break above $122.49 may lead to a gain to $126.59.
On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $121.63.
The failure may have triggered a correction towards $116.15.
A bullish target of $130.50 will look questionable until oil breaks $121.63.
