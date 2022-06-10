ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.42%)
AVN 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.14%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 99 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Asteroid samples contain ‘clues to origin of life’: Japan scientists

AFP 10 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Asteroid dust collected by a Japanese space probe contains organic material that shows some of the building blocks of life on Earth may have been formed in space, scientists said Friday.

Pristine material from the asteroid Ryugu was brought back to Earth in 2020 after a six-year mission to the celestial body around 300 million kilometres away.

But scientists are only just beginning to discover its secrets in the first studies on small portions of the 5.4 grams (0.2 ounces) of dust and dark, tiny rocks.

In one paper published Friday, a group of researchers led by Okayama University in western Japan said they had discovered “amino acids and other organic matter that could give clues to the origin of life on Earth”.

Astronomers ponder ‘cosmic mystery’ over powerful radio wave bursts

“The discovery of protein-forming amino acids is important, because Ryugu has not been exposed to the Earth’s biosphere, like meteorites, and as such their detection proves that at least some of the building blocks of life on Earth could have been formed in space environments,” the study said.

The team said they found 23 different types of amino acid while examining the sample collected by Japan’s Hayabusa-2 probe in 2019.

The dust and rocks were stirred up when the fridge-sized spacecraft fired an “impactor” into the asteroid.

“The Ryugu sample has the most primitive characteristics of any natural sample available to mankind, including meteorites,” the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

It is believed that part of the material was created about five million years after the birth of the solar system and has not been heated above 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit).

Another study published in the US-based journal “Science” said the material has “a chemical composition that more closely resembles the Sun’s photosphere than other natural samples”.

Kensei Kobayashi, an astrobiology expert and professor emeritus at Yokohama National University, hailed the discovery.

“Scientists have been questioning how organic matter – including amino acids – was created or where it came from, and the fact that amino acids were discovered in the sample offers a reason to think that amino acids were brought to Earth from outer space,” he told AFP.

Another mainstream theory about the origin of amino acids is that they were created in Earth’s primitive atmosphere through lightning strikes, for example, after Earth cooled down.

earth Asteroid dust Japan scientists Japanese space

Comments

1000 characters

Asteroid samples contain ‘clues to origin of life’: Japan scientists

Tough fiscal consolidation measures on the way

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Lahore ATC issues arrest warrants for Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Read more stories