CM thanks Italian govt for recognising Bilquis Edhi’s services

Recorder Report 10 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government and Italy are working very closely in the field of archaeology and preservation of cultural heritage sites for more than a decade.

This he said while speaking at a reception the Consul General of Italy Danilo Giurdanella organised at a local hotel to celebrate Republic Day of Italy. The reception was attended by diplomats of different countries and notables in a large number.

The chief minister appreciated the kind gesture from the government of Italy and especially the Consul General, Danilo Giurdanella for recognising the efforts of Late Bilquis Edhi and EDHI foundation by presenting the second highest Italian civilian award. “It is a great loss for the people of Pakistan that Madam Bilquis Edhi is no more with us, the void is irreplaceable,” he said and hoped Faisal Edhi and his entire family would continue the great legacy of his parents in future.

Italy and Pakistan have always enjoyed cordial relations and cooperation in political, economic, cultural and social spheres. “Both Italy and Sindh boast ancient civilisation and history,” he said and added “in Sindh, Italy is working very closely in the field of archaeology and preservation of cultural heritage sites for more than a decade.”

Shah said that the Sindh government has always fully supported Italian cooperation. Furthermore, we are engaged in enhancing cooperation in the health sector and social development, he said.

The CM said that Italy has also become a preferred destination for students to pursue higher education. “More than 1200 students apply for study visa and the number is growing each year,” he said and added besides, education, Italy was also a popular destination for tourism because of its rich culture, heritage, cuisine and breath-taking landscape.

Murad Shah said that Italy has strong presence in industrial machinery in technology and is a leading supplier of machinery in the textile, pharmaceutical, agriculture, dairy, food processing, leather & footwear, packaging and energy sector. He added that many industries in Sindh have close economic and commercial ties with Italy.

