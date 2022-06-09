ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Ali Ahmed 09 Jun, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said reforms that will be introduced through the Budget 2022-23, set to be announced on Friday, will please the International Monetary Fund (IMF), taking the country closer to revival of the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Miftah's statement came on the sidelines of the Economic Survey 2021-22's launching ceremony.

“Our negotiations with the IMF are ongoing,” said Miftah at the press conference held to review the government's economic performance during the outgoing fiscal year, a day before it announces the federal budget.

“We believe that after the Budget 2022-23, we would move closer to a staff-level agreement with the Fund,” he added.

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

The finance minister, who took over in mid-April, said that the government has shared the "relevant information and details" with the international lender.

Earlier, Miftah had expressed hope that Pakistan would reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF by next week which will help strengthen the rupee and the economy.

Pakistan faces several economic battles including a precarious balance of payments' position, rising inflation, and remains in talks with the IMF for revival of its $6-billion EFF. It is also seeking an extension in the programme duration as well as enhancement of its size by $2 billion.

The government is set to present the federal budget for FY23 in parliament on Friday, with special focus on fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, and measures for economic stabilisation and growth.

The government is expected to present a Rs9.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 including Rs8.79 trillion in current expenditures and Rs800 billion for the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Reports suggest the IMF has sought an enhancement in tax rates while also seeking removal of energy subsidies. The latter condition prompted the government to increase petrol prices twice in less than two weeks.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy IMF economy Miftah Ismail budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 budget 2023 budget 2022 23 budget for 2022 23 budget FY3

Comments

1000 characters

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

KSE-100 jumps 0.44% on budget optimism

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

Economic survey report demonstrates performance of PTI govt: Imran Khan

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

Rupee sustains recovery against US dollar, appreciates 0.37%

PM Shehbaz calls for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Read more stories