ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserve fall to $10.52bn

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank’s net international reserves fell some $1.67 billion to $10.52 billion in the week to June 3, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 16.4390. The reserves had touched $19.13 billion on April 15.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to the billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions to stem a currency crisis in December and address what it called “unhealthy” prices.

The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which helped send inflation soaring to 70% in April, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan’s rule. The currency has lost more than 23% against the greenback so far this year.

The central bank has met the market’s need for more than $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.

Turkish lira weakens further after Erdogan vows more rate cuts

Its net forex reserves touched a record low of $7.55 billion early this year before moving higher.

In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank’s outstanding swap transactions stood at $40.17 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Turkish economy Turkish central bank's Turkish GDP Turkish forex

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserve fall to $10.52bn

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Oil sticks near three-month highs despite China lockdowns

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank confrontation, medics say

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Export industry: Raw materials now exempt from taxes

Read more stories