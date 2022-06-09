Controverisial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, considered one of the kings of the Pakistan television industry, passed away on Thursday, leaving millions in shock.

Controversial yet extremely popular, the TV personality and politician was born in Karachi in 1972 to politician Sheikh Liaquat Husain.

The multi-talented Husain donned many caps throughout his career. Starting off as a journalist, Husain made quick inroads into the national political sphere and at a relatively young age was elected as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan in 2002 on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

However, it was his stint as the television host in Aalim Online that shot Husain to both national and international fame.

Following that, he pioneered the concept of live Ramazan shows on national television, which attracted record viewership.

Using the Ramazan transmission platform, the trendsetter fuelled the resurgence of game shows on the small screen, a format which remains highly successful to date and has been replicated by many other celebrities.

In 2018, Husain joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate in the 2018 country’s general election.

However, citing differences with the party, Husain tendered resignation from his seat in National Assembly and left PTI.

A good orator throughout his life, the deceased remained a relevant political and social personality. However, Husain's statements often landed him into controversies as well, which were always heavily scrutinised.

Controversies often embroiled Aamir in both his professional and personal life. The TV personality, who married three times, saw his domestic life regularly make its way into the media.

Following his recent breakup from his third wife, Aamir secluded himself from public life and announced he wanted to leave the country. However, on Thursday he was found dead at his residence in Karachi.

He is succeeded by two children, Dua and Ahmed.