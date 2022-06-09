ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,799 Increased By 245.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,970 Increased By 93.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Controverisial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

  • Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, considered one of the kings of the Pakistan television industry, passed away on Thursday
Ali Ahmed 09 Jun, 2022

Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, considered one of the kings of the Pakistan television industry, passed away on Thursday, leaving millions in shock.

Controversial yet extremely popular, the TV personality and politician was born in Karachi in 1972 to politician Sheikh Liaquat Husain.

The multi-talented Husain donned many caps throughout his career. Starting off as a journalist, Husain made quick inroads into the national political sphere and at a relatively young age was elected as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan in 2002 on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

However, it was his stint as the television host in Aalim Online that shot Husain to both national and international fame.

Following that, he pioneered the concept of live Ramazan shows on national television, which attracted record viewership.

Using the Ramazan transmission platform, the trendsetter fuelled the resurgence of game shows on the small screen, a format which remains highly successful to date and has been replicated by many other celebrities.

In 2018, Husain joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate in the 2018 country’s general election.

However, citing differences with the party, Husain tendered resignation from his seat in National Assembly and left PTI.

A good orator throughout his life, the deceased remained a relevant political and social personality. However, Husain's statements often landed him into controversies as well, which were always heavily scrutinised.

Controversies often embroiled Aamir in both his professional and personal life. The TV personality, who married three times, saw his domestic life regularly make its way into the media.

Following his recent breakup from his third wife, Aamir secluded himself from public life and announced he wanted to leave the country. However, on Thursday he was found dead at his residence in Karachi.

He is succeeded by two children, Dua and Ahmed.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain Aamir Liaquat death Pakistan television #amirliaquat

Comments

1000 characters

Controverisial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

Economic Survey 2021-22: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to unveil report card shortly

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Oil sticks near three-month highs despite China lockdowns

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Export industry: Raw materials now exempt from taxes

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Read more stories