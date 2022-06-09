Controversial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, considered one of the kings of the Pakistan television industry, passed away today, leaving millions in shock.

Controversial yet extremely popular, the TV personality and politician was born in Karachi in 1972 to politician Sheikh Liaquat Husain.

The multi-talented Aamir Liaquat donned many caps throughout his career. Starting off as a journalist, Aamir Liaquat made quick inroads into the national political sphere and at a relatively young age was elected as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan in 2002 on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

However, it was his stint as television host of 'Aalim Online' that shot Aamir Liaquat to both national and international fame.

Following that, he pioneered the concept of live Ramazan shows on national television, which attracted record viewership.

Using the Ramazan transmission platform, the trendsetter fuelled the resurgence of game shows on the small screen, a format which remains highly successful to date and has been replicated by many other celebrities.

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

In 2018, Aamir Liaquat joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate in the 2018 country’s general election.

However, citing differences with the party, Aamir Liaquat tendered resignation from his seat in National Assembly and left PTI.

A good orator throughout his life, Aamir Liaquat remained a relevant political and social personality. However, his statements often landed him into controversies as well, which were always heavily scrutinised.

Controversies often embroiled Aamir Liaquat in both his professional and personal life. The TV personality, who married three times, saw his domestic life regularly make its way into the media.

Following his recent separation from his third wife, Aamir Liaquat secluded himself from public life and announced he wanted to leave the country. However, on Thursday he was found dead at his residence in Karachi.

He is succeeded by two children, Dua and Ahmed.

List of Aamir Liaquat's TV shows

2001: Aalim Online, Geo TV

2012 : Pehchan Ramazan, Geo TV

2013: Amaan Ramazan, Geo TV

2014: Inaam Ghar, Geo TV

2014: Pakistan Ramazan, Express News

2014: Subh-e-Pakistan, Geo TV

2016: Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga, BOL

2017: Ramazan Mein, BOL

2020: Jeeway Pakistan, Express TV

2022: BOL House with Aamir Liaquat, BOL