Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

  • Was found unresponsive at his house in Karachi and then rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, 49, was found dead on Thursday at his residence in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

He was found unresponsive at his house and rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital. The post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Posthumously, his account posted the following message:

Aamir Liaquat had won the elections from National Assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi-I East-IV in 2018.

He was born in Karachi in 1972.

Aamir Liaquat, known for his controversial yet popular TV shows, had been named three times on the list of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims and was also on the list of Pakistan’s 100 most popular personalities.

Controversial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has adjourned the session after receiving news of his death.

Reacting to the news, his third wife, Dania Shah, took to Twitter and wrote, "Life is so unpredictable...We desire something, plan something and get something else."

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his sorrow.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid also took to Twitter to express his grief over Aamir Liaquat's death.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condoled his death, saying that Aamir Liaquat led a dynamic life from journalism to politics.

