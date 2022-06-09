ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 16.5 (0.4%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 56.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,712 Increased By 158.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,943 Increased By 66.6 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biles, Raisman, other US gymnasts file $1bn claim against FBI

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and other star US gymnasts filed a $1 billion claim against the FBI on Wednesday for alleged mishandling of the investigation into sexual abuse by predatory former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, 58, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in late 2017 and early 2018 to sexually assaulting athletes while working as a sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Hundreds of women — including Olympic gold medalists Biles, Raisman and McKayla Maroney — have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them during his more than two-decade career.

Biles, Raisman and Maroney are among the more than 90 women who have filed the federal tort claim against the FBI, the law firm handling the case, Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, said in a statement. “The majority of claimants consists of over 90 young women and girls who were abused after 2015 due to the FBI’s failure to take required steps to protect them,” the law firm said.

Maroney said in a statement that “my fellow survivors and I were betrayed by every institution that was supposed to protect us — the US Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, the FBI.”

“I had some hope that they would keep their word and hold the FBI accountable,” she said. “It is clear that the only path to justice and healing is through the legal process.” The law firm said the FBI received credible complaints in July 2015 of Nassar’s sexual assaults and was “then able to immediately end Nassar’s predation.”

“However, the FBI was grossly derelict in their duties by declining to interview gymnasts who were willing to talk about the abuse,” it said.

“As a result, Nassar continued his predatory behavior, sexually assaulting approximately 90 young women and children between July 28, 2015, and September 12, 2016,” it added.

FBI Simone Biles Aly Raisman US gymnasts sexual abuse doctor Larry Nassar

Comments

1000 characters

Biles, Raisman, other US gymnasts file $1bn claim against FBI

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories