HVACR Society’s event to begin today

LAHORE: HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration) Society will hold 27th HVACR Intl Exhibition & Conference from 9 to 11 June at Expo Centre, said a press release.

A delegation of HVACR Lahore Chapter Chairman Ahmad Naeem called on Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Sheikh Irfan Iqbal to extend an invitation to attend the expo.

The delegation comprising HVACR Standing Committee Convener Syed Mukhtar Ali and executive members briefed the FPCCI President and SVP about the arrangements of the expo.

The delegation thanked the FPCCI President for giving his valued time and accepting the invitation and said the expo would focus on the region, bringing over 350 exhibiting companies and 20,000 trade visitors.

“HVACR Expo is the event where business professionals gather from all over the world, consisting the entire spectrum of the industry related to HVACR manufactures, mechanical engineers, contractors, OEMs, Facility Managers, Consultants, Developers and other Professionals,” delegation said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022