ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
UNITY 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 13.5 (0.33%)
BR30 14,860 Increased By 66.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 118.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,925 Increased By 48 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HVACR Society’s event to begin today

Press Release 09 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration) Society will hold 27th HVACR Intl Exhibition & Conference from 9 to 11 June at Expo Centre, said a press release.

A delegation of HVACR Lahore Chapter Chairman Ahmad Naeem called on Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Sheikh Irfan Iqbal to extend an invitation to attend the expo.

The delegation comprising HVACR Standing Committee Convener Syed Mukhtar Ali and executive members briefed the FPCCI President and SVP about the arrangements of the expo.

The delegation thanked the FPCCI President for giving his valued time and accepting the invitation and said the expo would focus on the region, bringing over 350 exhibiting companies and 20,000 trade visitors.

“HVACR Expo is the event where business professionals gather from all over the world, consisting the entire spectrum of the industry related to HVACR manufactures, mechanical engineers, contractors, OEMs, Facility Managers, Consultants, Developers and other Professionals,” delegation said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI HVACR Ahmad Naeem SVP

Comments

1000 characters

HVACR Society’s event to begin today

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories