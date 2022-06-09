ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.41%)
AVN 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
TPLP 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.17%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.07%)
UNITY 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WAVES 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 14,804 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,877 No Change 0 (0%)
China shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s major A-share indexes and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished trade at two-month closing highs on Wednesday on hopes for a demand recovery on easing COVID-19 restrictions, while new game publishing licenses lifted tech firms in Hong Kong.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.97% at 4,219.81, its highest close since April 8.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.68% to 3,263.79, its highest close since April 6.

The CSI consumer staples sector led gains, rising 2.01%, while the financial sector sub-index added 0.62%, and the healthcare sub-index rose 1.89%.

Foreign investors lent support, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 8.7 billion yuan through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme.

The Hang Seng index closed up 482.92 points or 2.24% at 22,014.59, its strongest close since April 6. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.84% to 7,679.6.

The Hang Seng Tech index jumped 4.76%, with Bilibili Inc rising nearly 20% after China’s gaming regulator granted publishing licences to 60 games.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said equity investors were more optimistic about China’s growth stabilisation policies as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, while sounding a note of caution.

“Our economists expect the government to maintain the principle of dynamic zero-COVID, albeit revise the implementation to take account of the recent growth slowdown and minimise the economy impact,” they said.

