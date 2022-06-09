KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
171,336,644 101,964,364 5,986,580,181 3,906,240,616
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 426,702,962 (1,224,707,679) (798,004,717)
Local Individuals 4,097,376,645 (3,761,108,307) 336,268,338
Local Corporates 2,735,586,864 (2,273,850,485) 461,736,379
