ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.4%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.34%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.17%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 9.1 (0.22%)
BR30 14,845 Increased By 52.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 119.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 60.8 (0.38%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Faran Sugar Mills                                                                   29.06.2022       22.06.2022
Limited                                                                             12.00                    To
                                                                                    Noon             29.06.2022
                                                                                    EOGM
Mehran Sugar Mills                                                                  29.06.2022       22.06.2022
Limited                                                                             04.00.P.M                To
                                                                                    EOGM             29.06.2022
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

