KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Faran Sugar Mills 29.06.2022 22.06.2022 Limited 12.00 To Noon 29.06.2022 EOGM Mehran Sugar Mills 29.06.2022 22.06.2022 Limited 04.00.P.M To EOGM 29.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

