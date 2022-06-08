ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Brent oil may test resistance at $122.25

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $122.25 per barrel, as it has escaped from a neutral zone of $118.87 to $120.66. The escape confirmed a completion of the consolidation.

The uptrend from $112.45 has resumed.

An inverted head-and-shoulders suggests a target of $123.91, which will be available when oil breaks $122.25.

Signals will turn neutral again once the price returns to the zone.

Key support is at $118.87, a break below could open the way towards $115.48-$117.35 range.

Brent oil biased to rise to $122.25

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis marks a neutral zone of $118.03 to $123.01.

A break above $123.01 will confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $139.13, while a break below $118.03 could be followed by a drop towards $113.05.

Until now, the uptrend looks steady, as the short uptrend remains intact.

