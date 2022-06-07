ANL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Recorder Report Updated 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, condemning the derogatory remarks uttered by India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), in the strongest possible terms.

The resolution moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said the whole nation was in complete shock after hearing such irresponsible remarks by two BJP leaders.

According to the resolution, the Muslims across the world had great love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as in the Holy Quran they – Muslims – had been made bound to love the Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than their parents and children.

It said the derogatory remarks had saddened the whole nation including the non-Muslims, adding with such remarks, the Muslims living in India had also been harassed, and mentioned that the BJP government always followed an anti-Muslim policy.

It demanded the Indian government to take strict action against the BJP leaders, who had passed such derogatory remarks and hurt the sentiments of Muslims besides ensuring that such remarks should not be repeated.

It also urged the international community to take notice of India’s anti-Muslim policy.

Gulf states protest Indian official's 'Islamophobic' remarks

Separately, the National Assembly also recommended the government to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as his “anti-State statement” could undermine Pakistan’s security and integrity as well as its atomic programme.

The resolution – moved by Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, which was unanimously adopted by the house - condemned Imran Khan’s remarks given in a television interview about the country’s disintegration, strategic assets, and the armed forces. It said that the house was very well aware of the fact that the armed forces were not only discharging its responsibilities according to the Constitution and the laws, but were also the guarantor of defending Pakistan’s geographical boundaries.

The house acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by brave armed forces for the defence of the country and tackling the issue of terrorism. It also strongly deplored Imran Khan’s statement of breaking Pakistan into three parts and defaming the armed forces of the country for political objectives.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Energy, Hashim Notezai, told the house that the government is taking steps to complete 3,200 megawatts of electricity projects to reduce load-shedding in the country.

