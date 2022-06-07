National dialogue, charter of economy need of the hour: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that national dialogue and a “charter of economy” are the need of the hour to put the country on the right track.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, she said that through a “charter of economy” and national dialogue, all the political parties and institutions should draw a red line, not to be violated by any political party for its personal gains.

The minister alleged the previous rulers of the PTI used power for their personal interests. She alleged the office of the prime minister was used for personal gains and to humiliate others.

Marriyum alleged the nexus of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi gave favour to their dearest people in Punjab and at the federal level.

She said if the PTI wants elections then it should come to the National Assembly and tender resignations to the Speaker.

The minister said the previous government destroyed all sectors of the country in their four years and spoiled relations with all brotherly countries.

About sacrilegious and derogatory remarks of Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), she said such remarks are unacceptable and we strongly condemned it in the strongest words.

She said such remarks reflect an extremist and ill mindset of the BJP.

In a statement, the minister said that the BJP leaders have proved themselves as abject and mean by showing disrespect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

No virtuous person who studied the pure character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), - mercy for all human beings in the world, can live without respecting him.

The international community should take cognizance of the attitude and actions of the Indian government against the global movement for interfaith harmony and respect for Holy persons, she maintained.

