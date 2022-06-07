ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National dialogue, charter of economy need of the hour: Marriyum

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that national dialogue and a “charter of economy” are the need of the hour to put the country on the right track.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, she said that through a “charter of economy” and national dialogue, all the political parties and institutions should draw a red line, not to be violated by any political party for its personal gains.

The minister alleged the previous rulers of the PTI used power for their personal interests. She alleged the office of the prime minister was used for personal gains and to humiliate others.

Marriyum alleged the nexus of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi gave favour to their dearest people in Punjab and at the federal level.

She said if the PTI wants elections then it should come to the National Assembly and tender resignations to the Speaker.

The minister said the previous government destroyed all sectors of the country in their four years and spoiled relations with all brotherly countries.

About sacrilegious and derogatory remarks of Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), she said such remarks are unacceptable and we strongly condemned it in the strongest words.

She said such remarks reflect an extremist and ill mindset of the BJP.

In a statement, the minister said that the BJP leaders have proved themselves as abject and mean by showing disrespect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

No virtuous person who studied the pure character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), - mercy for all human beings in the world, can live without respecting him.

The international community should take cognizance of the attitude and actions of the Indian government against the global movement for interfaith harmony and respect for Holy persons, she maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Bushra Bibi BJP leaders

Comments

1000 characters

National dialogue, charter of economy need of the hour: Marriyum

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories