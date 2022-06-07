ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PESSI launches mobile app to facilitate workers

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has successfully launched Cash Benefit Mobile Application across Punjab. The application is benefiting more than 1.2 million registered workers and their 6.8 million dependents.

Talking to media here on Monday, Commissioner Social Security Danish Afzal said that 11 types of financial benefits are being paid to the workers through Cash Benefit mobile application. More than 120 million payments have been made to workers in the form of financial incentives through the Cash Benefit mobile app.

He said that out of more than 20,000 applications, 12,705 applications have been disposed of till now. 1223 applications are being processed while more than 5000 applications have been cancelled due to non-availability of the documents and objections have been raised on 1354 petitions.

The Commissioner said that with the help of the mobile application, the workers have got rid of the hassle of directorate or sub-offices to collect their dues. Workers on the manual system had to wait for months for financial incentives. Now within 10 days the money is being transferred directly to their bank account through 1-Link Solution.

Now workers are easily submitting applications for financial aid, while sitting at their home. Danish Afzal told that before the Mobile Application, workers had to attach 15 types of documents with the application for payment of financial benefits. Now, workers are uploading their case by just uploading one or two documents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PESSI Cash Benefit Mobile Application Danish Afzal Mobile Application

Comments

1000 characters

PESSI launches mobile app to facilitate workers

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories