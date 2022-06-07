PESSI launches mobile app to facilitate workers

LAHORE: Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has successfully launched Cash Benefit Mobile Application across Punjab. The application is benefiting more than 1.2 million registered workers and their 6.8 million dependents.

Talking to media here on Monday, Commissioner Social Security Danish Afzal said that 11 types of financial benefits are being paid to the workers through Cash Benefit mobile application. More than 120 million payments have been made to workers in the form of financial incentives through the Cash Benefit mobile app.

He said that out of more than 20,000 applications, 12,705 applications have been disposed of till now. 1223 applications are being processed while more than 5000 applications have been cancelled due to non-availability of the documents and objections have been raised on 1354 petitions.

The Commissioner said that with the help of the mobile application, the workers have got rid of the hassle of directorate or sub-offices to collect their dues. Workers on the manual system had to wait for months for financial incentives. Now within 10 days the money is being transferred directly to their bank account through 1-Link Solution.

Now workers are easily submitting applications for financial aid, while sitting at their home. Danish Afzal told that before the Mobile Application, workers had to attach 15 types of documents with the application for payment of financial benefits. Now, workers are uploading their case by just uploading one or two documents.

