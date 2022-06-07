Degrees awarded to 200 graduates at Habib University convocation

KARACHI: The 5th annual convocation of Habib University was held in which degrees were awarded to 200 graduate students.

Habib University’s first on-campus convocation after the deadly virus outbreak around the world was held on Saturday which was thickly attended.

Leading artist, Director and Television broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin delivered the keynote address at the annual convocation. Speaking in his distinctive way, he congratulated the graduates and advised them to dedicate their energies for solving the problems of country.

Zia Mohyeddin reminded the students that the hopes of the people are attached to them for tackling the future challenges and for their lasting solutions.

On this occasion, President Habib University Wasif Rizvi also congratulated the graduates. He also praised the university leadership for helping the faculty, the families of the graduates and the students also. Rizvi advised the students to strictly follow the principles of Habib University’s philosophy of Yohsin which has five major paradigms: striving for Excellence; appreciating Aesthetics (beauty); nurturing Passion; Respecting others; and serving the communities in which we reside. He said that by adopting this philosophy, whether you get further education or pursue any career, you will be able to easily face all the difficulties that come your way.

Habib University’s Chancellor Rafiq M. Habib said that the students graduating from the university now have extraordinary responsibilities which they have to fulfil in an efficient manner. He pointed out that the people are looking towards bright minds like you to find the solution of the difficulties faced by the world today and that is why students are known as the architects of the future.

This year, a total of 200 students have graduated from the university’s two schools, the Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS). A total of 97 students have graduated from DSSE. Of these, 29 students obtained BS degree in Electrical Engineering while 68 students completed BS in Computer Science.

As many as 103 students graduated from the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS). Out of these, 56 students got BS degree in Social Development and Policy and 47 students got BS degree in Communication and Design.

On this occasion, Muhammad Asher Khan, a graduate in the subject of Social Development and Policy, was presented the highest Yohsin Award of the University. The Yohsin Award is given to a graduate student with high academic achievement who has adopted the Yohsin principles through service, dedication, and significant participation in activities beyond the curriculum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022