ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity boost lifts FTSE 100; Melrose jumps on unit sale

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 rode a rally in commodity stocks to close higher on Monday, while jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries jumped on a deal to sell a unit for $650 million.

The blue-chip index gained 1.0%, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 advanced 1.2% as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Miners Rio Tinto and Glencore rose 1.6% and 4%, lifting the broader mining sector, as copper prices rallied to five-week highs on hopes of stronger demand from China after the top metals consumer lifted COVID-19 curbs.

Oil majors BP and Shell added 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively, tracking a rally in Brent crude to above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July.

“Markets are unfazed by the political shenanigans unfolding at Westminster - there is a vast ocean of blue water between a vote of no confidence being called, and a new prime minister picking out wallpaper for number 10,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to face a confidence vote called by members of his Conservative Party. Johnson was expected to survive the vote, called after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader’s flagging authority over the “partygate” scandal.

In the year so far, the FTSE 100 has risen 3.4% thanks to surging oil and metal prices, while the midcap FTSE 250 has declined 13% on concerns that rapid inflation could spark an economic slowdown.

This week, investor focus is on a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday and US consumer price data due on Friday.

On Monday, nearly all sectors on the FTSE 100 traded in positive territory, with the biggest boosts coming from homebuilders and miners.

Melrose Industries Plc rose 3.3% after agreeing to sell its Ergotron unit, which makes ergonomic desks and office accessories, to funds managed by US-based Sterling Group.

FTSE 100 blue chip index FTSE index Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity boost lifts FTSE 100; Melrose jumps on unit sale

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories