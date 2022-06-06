ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

Reuters Updated 06 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it had suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The BJP said in a statement on its website that the party respected all religions. “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.” Sharma’s comments have prompted complaints from several Muslim countries, including Qatar and Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said in a statement it had summoned the Indian ambassador over the comments. The State of Kuwait also summoned the Indian ambassador and said it had handed the ambassador a protest note in which Kuwait rejected and denounced the statements made by the BJP official.

Qatar’s foreign ministry statement also said it welcomed the (BJP) party’s decision to suspend the official but said Qatar was expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks by the Indian government.

BJP Nupur Sharma BJP spokeswoman condemnation Muslim countries

