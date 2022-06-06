Hajj flight operations start today

ISLAMABAD: The Aviation Division has finalised all arrangements to start almost a month-long Hajj-flight operations from Monday (June 6) aimed at transporting the intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for performing the religious obligation, under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project.

The first Hajj flight would take off from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) at 03:30 a.m. on Monday, while another flight would depart at 08:30 p.m from the same city on the same day, an Aviation Division news release said on Sunday.

Similarly, a flight would leave for Madina-tul-Munawara on June 6 from Multan at 04:30 p.m. and a flight from Lahore at 01:55 a.m, on June 7.

The Aviation Division said the Ministry of Religious Affairs would inform about initiating the Hajj flight operation from Faisalabad in due course of time, if needed.

It said all special and government Hajj flights from Peshawar had been rerouted from the IIAP.