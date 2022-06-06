APUBTA to hold protest rally at HEC on 15th

FAISALABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has once again failed to honour its commitment for equal opportunities of promotions, forcing All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) to announce sit-in in front of HEC headquarters in Islamabad on June 15, 2022, said Dr Hafsa Jamsheed In-charge Faisalabad Chapter of the APUBTA.

She said that universities BPS teachers are demanding equal promotion opportunities as enshrined in the ordinance whereas HEC is continuously violating this ordinance and denying legitimate right of promotion to the universities BPS Teachers.

She said that teachers of more than 60 universities had attended the peaceful strike on March 10, 2022. “It was postponed as an agreement was made to resolve the issue by the mid of May,” she said and added that unfortunately HEC could not fulfilled its commitment as usual. She said that aggrieved teachers pressurised APUBTA to go for sit-in as no other option has been left.

She said that the violation of the provisions of ordinance and its discriminatory policies has ruined the universities. “If rules for two groups are framed under the same ordinance how it could be denied for the BPS teachers?” she asked, adding that promotion with backdated financial benefits is the only solution to resolve the seniority issues among the employees. She said that teachers are committed to get their legitimate rights and would not postpone this time the peaceful strike until their demands are met in true letter and spirit.

