Islamabad: cases of auto theft, mobile snatching continuously increasing

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is continuously witnessing an increase in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole or snatched 43 vehicles and armed gangs snatched 25 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 11 cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint and five cases of robberies, as well as two cases of murder, were reported to various police stations in the city.

During last week gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 36 motorbikes and seven cars. Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: BAN-138 belonging to Muhammad Amjad, RIQ-8394 belonging to Israr Ahmed, BLM-367 belonging to Abdur Rauf, AKA-7593 belonging to Zaheer Iqbal, RIM-4160 belonging to Tariq Khan, BULL-383 belonging to Mangal Khan, BHL-458 belonging to Rizwan Ali, GTL-3055 belonging to Abdul Ghafoor, ALF-6259 belonging to Chaudhry Mehtab, BMQ-401 belonging to Tasawar Hussain Shah, AKL-494 belonging to Numan Rafiq, ABP-3046 belonging to Rahman Ali, F-1130 belonging to Khawish Zaman, bike belonging to Abubakar, BNQ-660 belonging to Ashfaq Ali, APP-223 belonging to Rehman Ali, BDP-544 belonging to Rizwan Ali, BRM-925 from Umair, LEN-7698 belonging to Suhrab Kamal, BJN-507 belonging to Ajmal Khan, RIK-4636 belonging to Muhammad Farhan, and IDM-7894 belonging to Muhammad Mudsassar.

