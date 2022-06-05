ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad: cases of auto theft, mobile snatching continuously increasing

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is continuously witnessing an increase in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole or snatched 43 vehicles and armed gangs snatched 25 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 11 cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint and five cases of robberies, as well as two cases of murder, were reported to various police stations in the city.

During last week gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 36 motorbikes and seven cars. Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: BAN-138 belonging to Muhammad Amjad, RIQ-8394 belonging to Israr Ahmed, BLM-367 belonging to Abdur Rauf, AKA-7593 belonging to Zaheer Iqbal, RIM-4160 belonging to Tariq Khan, BULL-383 belonging to Mangal Khan, BHL-458 belonging to Rizwan Ali, GTL-3055 belonging to Abdul Ghafoor, ALF-6259 belonging to Chaudhry Mehtab, BMQ-401 belonging to Tasawar Hussain Shah, AKL-494 belonging to Numan Rafiq, ABP-3046 belonging to Rahman Ali, F-1130 belonging to Khawish Zaman, bike belonging to Abubakar, BNQ-660 belonging to Ashfaq Ali, APP-223 belonging to Rehman Ali, BDP-544 belonging to Rizwan Ali, BRM-925 from Umair, LEN-7698 belonging to Suhrab Kamal, BJN-507 belonging to Ajmal Khan, RIK-4636 belonging to Muhammad Farhan, and IDM-7894 belonging to Muhammad Mudsassar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ICT Federal Capital cases of auto theft mobile snatching

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad: cases of auto theft, mobile snatching continuously increasing

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories