‘Current tax rate major obstacle to industrialisation’

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the current tax rate was a major obstacle in the process of industrialization which needed to be reduced immediately to expand the industrial base and increase government revenue.

He said that it must be realised that it is impossible to increase production, exports, employment and revenue without developing the industrial sector.

He said the economy should be given a clear direction in the forthcoming budget so that the confidence of domestic and foreign investors is fully restored.

The budget needs to focus on agricultural and industrial development without which the country could not be self-sufficient and the people could not get any relief, he said in the budget proposals.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that prices of oil, gas, food items and other commodities are skyrocketing in the international market due to which an agricultural country like Pakistan has to import billions of dollars worth of agricultural commodities which is unfortunate.

Similarly, strict measures are needed to curb unnecessary imports in order to save foreign exchange. Unnecessary imports and subsidies on borrowed dollars should be stopped, tax concessions should be withdrawn from influential, agricultural income should be taxed and a twelve-month deadline should be given to all auto manufacturers in Pakistan to make all parts locally to save six to seven billion dollars annually.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the circular debt is reaching Rs3 trillion while the process of taking domestic and foreign loans should be stopped to keep the state-owned companies alive.

These companies should be privatized urgently and the system of direct taxation should be improved while reliance on indirect taxes should be reduced to ensure economic justice.

