Jun 05, 2022
Pakistan

100 new House Officers appointed in Lahore General Hospital

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: As many as 100 new House Officers have been appointed in Lahore General Hospital and they have been posted in different departments as well. As per policy of the Punjab Government these New House Officers will be paid more than Rs. 45000 per month stipend and they will serve in LGH till May 31, 2023.

Talking in this regard, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that it is an honor for this medical college AMC to have MBBS students working in a historical and best standard Institution like General Hospital.

