Renewal of IOSA registration: PIA successfully underwent operation safety audit by IATA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) successfully underwent operational safety audit by IATA for renewal of PIA’s IOSA registration.

It was an extensive audit of all major function and departments with reference to safety assurance. IOSA Operational Safety Standard is published by IATA. IOSA is a world-wide accepted standard, and a benchmark qualification recognised by international regulatory bodies such as EASA and FAA and is a basic requirement for having code share agreements. PIA is maintaining its IOSA Operator status since 2005.

Every 24 months IOSA registration is renewed by IATA, based on an extensive IOSA audit by foreign auditors of IATA endorsed audit organisation.

PIA underwent IOSA renewal from 23rd May 2022 to 27 May 2022. 937 safety requirements of IOSA standard manual (edition 14 revision 1) were verified by six qualified senior auditors.

The functions and records of flight operations, dispatch operations, flight services, organisational management, ground handling, cargo operations, engineering and maintenance and security operations were audited and verified conformance with the IOSA standard.

After every IOSA, findings if any, are addressed within a given timeframe and IOSA registration renewal is done.

All departmental chiefs, and general managers and equivalents, continuously endeavour to run the operations according to the requirements of the PCAA regulations and in accordance with IOSA standard. Ensuring operational safety 24/7 is a continuous challenge and all tiers of the management and of frontline operational personnel are focused towards ensuring safe operations.

CEO PIA, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, appreciated all management and employees of PIA, especially, the efforts of IOSA project lead Seema Zaman GM Corporate Quality and Safety Assurance PIA and her team of competent IOSA internal auditors and departmental DQCs (Department Quality Controllers) for an effective overall management of the Quality Assurance Program including maintenance of PIA’s IOSA registry and timely advisories to ensure that PIA remains compliant with regulations and subscribed standards.

