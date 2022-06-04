ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Renewal of IOSA registration: PIA successfully underwent operation safety audit by IATA

Press Release 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) successfully underwent operational safety audit by IATA for renewal of PIA’s IOSA registration.

It was an extensive audit of all major function and departments with reference to safety assurance. IOSA Operational Safety Standard is published by IATA. IOSA is a world-wide accepted standard, and a benchmark qualification recognised by international regulatory bodies such as EASA and FAA and is a basic requirement for having code share agreements. PIA is maintaining its IOSA Operator status since 2005.

Every 24 months IOSA registration is renewed by IATA, based on an extensive IOSA audit by foreign auditors of IATA endorsed audit organisation.

PIA underwent IOSA renewal from 23rd May 2022 to 27 May 2022. 937 safety requirements of IOSA standard manual (edition 14 revision 1) were verified by six qualified senior auditors.

The functions and records of flight operations, dispatch operations, flight services, organisational management, ground handling, cargo operations, engineering and maintenance and security operations were audited and verified conformance with the IOSA standard.

After every IOSA, findings if any, are addressed within a given timeframe and IOSA registration renewal is done.

All departmental chiefs, and general managers and equivalents, continuously endeavour to run the operations according to the requirements of the PCAA regulations and in accordance with IOSA standard. Ensuring operational safety 24/7 is a continuous challenge and all tiers of the management and of frontline operational personnel are focused towards ensuring safe operations.

CEO PIA, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, appreciated all management and employees of PIA, especially, the efforts of IOSA project lead Seema Zaman GM Corporate Quality and Safety Assurance PIA and her team of competent IOSA internal auditors and departmental DQCs (Department Quality Controllers) for an effective overall management of the Quality Assurance Program including maintenance of PIA’s IOSA registry and timely advisories to ensure that PIA remains compliant with regulations and subscribed standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA IATA PIACL IOSA Marshal Amir Hayat

Comments

1000 characters

Renewal of IOSA registration: PIA successfully underwent operation safety audit by IATA

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

Read more stories