BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 03, 2022). ==================================== BR...
04 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 03, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,314.88
High: 42,311.05
Low: 41,145.35
Net Change: 923.03
Volume (000): 130,021
Value (000): 4,788,079
Makt Cap (000) 1,642,606,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,784.48
NET CH (-) 246.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,951.93
NET CH (-) 169.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,173.56
NET CH (-) 169.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,155.99
NET CH (-) 113.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,582.09
NET CH (-) 64.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,218.03
NET CH (-) 98.15
------------------------------------
As on: 03-June-2022
====================================
