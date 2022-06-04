KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 03, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,314.88 High: 42,311.05 Low: 41,145.35 Net Change: 923.03 Volume (000): 130,021 Value (000): 4,788,079 Makt Cap (000) 1,642,606,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,784.48 NET CH (-) 246.35 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,951.93 NET CH (-) 169.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,173.56 NET CH (-) 169.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,155.99 NET CH (-) 113.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,582.09 NET CH (-) 64.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,218.03 NET CH (-) 98.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-June-2022 ====================================

