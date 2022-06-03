ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.62%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.16%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.24%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.6%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.22%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.95%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.37%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-9.63%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.88%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.84%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.16%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.76%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.18%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.04%)
BR100 4,072 Decreased By -109.4 (-2.62%)
BR30 14,614 Decreased By -549 (-3.62%)
KSE100 41,282 Decreased By -955.7 (-2.26%)
KSE30 15,742 Decreased By -366.3 (-2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE firm to screen passengers at Afghan airports

AFP 03 Jun, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban have tasked a United Arab Emirates firm with the security screening of passengers and luggage at Afghan airports, officials said, as the country seeks to expand international flights.

While some domestic and international flights are operating out of the capital’s only airport, significant support is needed for major foreign airlines to resume a full service.

The full operation of Kabul’s airport – which was trashed in August during the mass evacuation of civilians after the Taliban stormed back to power – is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan’s shattered economy.

Abu Dhabi-based GAAC said it will manage screening at Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif airports for the next three years.

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

“The signing of this contract is expected to enhance the confidence of foreign airlines to resume their flights,” Ibrahim Morafi, regional director of GAAC, told AFP.

Afghanistan’s transport and aviation ministry confirmed the deal.

No country has yet formally recognised the Taliban government, which has increasingly stripped away the freedoms of Afghans, particularly women.

GAAC, which operated in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover, signed a separate contract last month to provide ground handling services at Kabul, Kandahar and Herat airports.

A Qatar-Turkey consortium has been in talks with the Afghan aviation ministry for months about operating Afghan airports, but discussions have stalled over the Taliban’s insistence that their fighters guard the facilities.

Air traffic control at Kabul airport is being handled by a team of Afghans trained by experts from Uzbekistan and Qatar.

uae Taliban Kandahar Kabul airport Mazar-i-Sharif airports

Comments

1000 characters

UAE firm to screen passengers at Afghan airports

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Read more stories