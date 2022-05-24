ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.16%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.67%)
AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
FNEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.53%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
PTC 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
TPL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TPLP 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.05%)
TREET 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.82 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.84%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.78%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 35.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,052 Decreased By -388.6 (-0.92%)
KSE30 15,957 Decreased By -136.4 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Reuters 24 May, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on operating airports in Afghanistan, the group’s acting deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, after months of talks with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made the announcement in a Tweet and later told reporters in Kabul that his administration was renewing an airport ground handling agreement with the UAE.

Women TV presenters defy Taliban order to cover faces on air

It was not immediately clear whether the agreement went beyond existing arrangements or if it included airport security, a sensitive issue for the Taliban who fought for decades against US-led NATO troops and say they do not want the return of international forces. The UAE’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters that a sticking point in the negotiations with Qatar has been Doha’s condition that Qatari security personnel be present at the airport.

Qatar and Turkey had already sent temporary technical teams to help airport operations and security after the Taliban took over in August last year as foreign forces withdrew.

A requiem for Afghanistan

The airport talks have demonstrated how countries are seeking to assert their influence in Afghanistan even as the hardline group largely remains an international pariah and its government not formally recognised by any country.

The Emiratis are keen to counter diplomatic clout enjoyed there by Qatar, sources told Reuters last year as talks began. Qatar and the UAE have had strained relations for years as they compete for regional influence.

Turkey Qatar Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar NATO troops Afghan airports

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022

CM promises pro-poor budget

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Read more stories