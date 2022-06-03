ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index gains

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

TORONTO: Toronto shares rose on Thursday, led by mining stocks as a weakening US dollar boosted gold prices, although inflation worries continued to remain on investors’ minds a day after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.23 points, or 0.49%, at 20,815.95.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4%.

“People are still pretty cautious. There could be a little upward momentum because we’re seeing yields and US dollar pulling back a little bit and those are both positive signs,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Markets are grappling with a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown, although the TSX index is among the few regional equity markets still outperforming its counterparts supported by resilience in commodities.

The Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of tightening on Wednesday, saying it was prepared to act “more forcefully” to tame inflation, even as it went ahead with a historic second consecutive 50-basis-point rate increase.

World shares were largely steady after recent weakness as bets Saudi Arabia may boost crude production cooled down oil prices, helping balance concerns over surging inflation and monetary policy tightening.

Among decliners, healthcare shares fell 0.5% on weakness in pot producers Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, which fell more than 2% each.

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 33.33 million shares.

S&P TSX composite index Toronto index

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index gains

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories