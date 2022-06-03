GCU announces ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for UHS VC

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU), Lahore, has announced to confer the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ on the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in recognition of his services in medical profession.

The announcement was made by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi while addressing an event here at the UHS. Prof Javed Akram will be the sixth alumni of GCU to receive the prestigious award after S M Zafar, Mustansar Husain Tarar, Dr Pervez Hassan, Zia Mohyeddin, and Syed Babar Ali.

Prof Javed Akram gave his farewell lecture on “Leadership in Healthcare”, in which heads of affiliated colleges, senior faculty, and a large number of students participated. Prof Javed Akram is retiring in July this year after completing his four-year tenure as UHS Vice-Chancellor. Javed Akram is the only medical doctor in Pakistan whose research has an impact factor of 575. In addition, he is the author of more than 200 research papers and 8 books.

Moreover, the 178th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The synopses of 46 students were also considered by the board for registration to various postgraduate courses.

