TEXT: Italian Development Cooperation with Pakistan has a record of 4 decades of support for remote communities in North and West Pakistan, converging today on 3 pillars: Nature, Culture, Olive-Culture, by promoting the nexus researcheducation-labour and a bridge of knowledge with Italy.

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, AICS, active since 2016, has in Islamabad a regional office, competent since January for Afghanistan as well to promote humanitarian support, basic needs and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022