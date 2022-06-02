Palm oil extends gains on production outlook cut, labour concerns

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as output outlook dimmed after Indonesia stopped a group of migrant workers from entering Malaysian plantations facing severe labour crunch.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.85%, to 6,410 ringgit ($1,459.80) a tonne in early trade.

