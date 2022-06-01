ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FFL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,605 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.22%)
KSE100 43,008 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,436 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.1%)
Hong Kong shares open lower

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Wednesday morning as traders eased back after a healthy run-up in recent sessions and following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 75.00 points to 21,340.20.

Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 10.93 points, to 3.175.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange retreated 0.30 percent, or 5.95 points, to 2,001.00.

