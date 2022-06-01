Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade Wednesday morning as traders eased back after a healthy run-up in recent sessions and following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 75.00 points to 21,340.20.

Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 10.93 points, to 3.175.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange retreated 0.30 percent, or 5.95 points, to 2,001.00.