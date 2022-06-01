US oil may bounce to $116.93

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately to $116.93 per barrel, as its drop from the Tuesday high of $119.98 looks too sharp to sustain.

The contract seems to have stabilized around a support at $113.69, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

A bounce has been triggered, which may prove to be a continuation of the uptrend if oil could break above $116.93.

A break below $113.69 may cause a fall into $111.33-$112.63 range.

On the daily chart, a shooting star formed on Tuesday.

It will only be confirmed as a reversal signal if oil closes below the same day low of $114.15.

The drop from the Tuesday high of $119.98 will be classified as a pullback towards $116.15 if the contract could close above this level on Wednesday.