ANL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
AVN 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
GGL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TELE 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
WAVES 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,288 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,607 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.21%)
KSE100 42,982 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 16,423 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.19%)
US oil may bounce to $116.93

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately to $116.93 per barrel, as its drop from the Tuesday high of $119.98 looks too sharp to sustain.

The contract seems to have stabilized around a support at $113.69, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

A bounce has been triggered, which may prove to be a continuation of the uptrend if oil could break above $116.93.

A break below $113.69 may cause a fall into $111.33-$112.63 range.

On the daily chart, a shooting star formed on Tuesday.

US oil output rises 3% in March to highest since November: EIA

It will only be confirmed as a reversal signal if oil closes below the same day low of $114.15.

The drop from the Tuesday high of $119.98 will be classified as a pullback towards $116.15 if the contract could close above this level on Wednesday.

