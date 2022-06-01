ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
GGGL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.03%)
GGL 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.26%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.53%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
SNGP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TELE 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TPL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
TREET 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 81.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
UNITY 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.29%)
WAVES 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 15,757 Increased By 117.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,105 Increased By 27 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,468 Increased By 14.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil neutral in 6,220-6,423 ringgit range

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 6,220-6,423 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The current move is controlled by two sets of retracements, respectively on the fall from 7,229 ringgit and the rise from 5,925 ringgit.

A break above 6,423 ringgit may lead to a gain into 6,516-6,557 ringgit range. However, the bias could be towards the downside, as US grains dropped sharply on Tuesday.

The drop would have a big impact on the opening price of palm oil.

Palm rises on firmer crude prices, May export data

A break below 6,220 ringgit may open the way towards 5,925-6,107 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract may retest a trendline support around 6,115 ringgit, as a result of the fall in the overnight grain market.

A break below the trendline would signal the extension of the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil neutral in 6,220-6,423 ringgit range

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Read more stories