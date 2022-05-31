Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished on the front foot again Tuesday, building on a recent rally as traders were cheered by data indicating improvement in China’s factory activity.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.38 percent, or 291.27 points, to 21,415.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 37.37 points, to 3,186.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.57 percent, or 31.06 points to 2,006.95.