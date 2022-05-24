ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.16%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.67%)
AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
FNEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.53%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
PTC 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
TPL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TPLP 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.05%)
TREET 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.82 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.84%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.78%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 35.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,052 Decreased By -388.6 (-0.92%)
KSE30 15,957 Decreased By -136.4 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong shares slump as Beijing ramps up COVID measures

Reuters 24 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Tuesday while Hong Kong’s benchmark index also slumped, as stricter COVID-19 measures in the country’s capital reignited worries over slowing growth despite Beijing’s pledges of further economic support.

China stocks rise on higher-than-expected borrowing rate cut

** At the close of trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 357.96 points or 1.75% at 20,112.10. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.98% to 6,883.14.

** The Shanghai Composite index ended 2.41% lower at 3,070.93, posting its biggest drop since April 25.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.34%, its biggest drop since May 6, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.49%, the consumer staples sector down 1.45%, the real estate index down 0.27% and the healthcare sub-index down 3.7%.

** Tech firms, which have led a market rebound since late April, fell sharply. The CSI Info Tech index slipped 4.23% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index dropped 4.73%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 3.54% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell 3.82%.

** Automotive shares fell less than the broader market, with a sub-index tracking the sector falling 1.1%, after China said it would reduce some passenger car purchase taxes by 60 billion yuan.

** The news helped to lift Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , which jumped 3.52% and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng.

** The tax reduction is among a number of steps China’s cabinet has pledged to support an economy wracked by widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that are hobbling an already-slowing economy.

** Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for more thorough measures to cut virus transmission and adhere to the nation’s zero-COVID policy during an inspection tour in Beijing.

** Daily COVID-19 numbers in China remain closely watched by investors and Beijing on Monday reported 99 new infections for the previous day, the largest daily tally so far during a month-old outbreak.

** Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares on Tuesday, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of more than 6.6 billion yuan ($988.85 million) through the Stock Connect programme.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.94%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.6686 per US dollar at 0814 GMT, 0.3% weaker than the previous close of 6.6488.

China shares Hong Kong stock COVID-19

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong shares slump as Beijing ramps up COVID measures

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022

CM promises pro-poor budget

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Read more stories