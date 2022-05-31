ANL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
US oil faces resistance at $118.14

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil faces a resistance at $118.14 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $119.44-$120.24 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $109.23, which may either end around $118.14 or extend to $123.65.

This wave is a part of a bigger wave (c) from $105.13, which is expected to travel to $122.49.

Based on this readings, the wave c may extend to $123.65. However, it is not very clear if a decent correction would occur around $118.14.

A rising trendline establishes a resistance around $118 as well.

Chances are high that the rise would pause around this level or be disrupted by a correction.

Support is at $116.93, a break below may open the way towards $114.74-$116.04 range.

Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $116.15.

The way towards $130.50 has been opened. Before rising towards $130.50, oil may pull back towards $116.15 first.

oil us

