President appoints two ECP members from Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikramullah Khan as members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) respectively.

The president made these appointments in terms of Article 218 (2) (b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister. Both the positions fell vacant due to the retirement of former Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member Punjab) and former Justice Irshad Qaiser (member KP).

