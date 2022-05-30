ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

I am against military solution in Ukraine, says Imran Khan during Sky News interview

  • Says all stakeholders were on board for his Russia visit
BR Web Desk 30 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he was against a military solution in Ukraine, stressing that his party has always been against military operations to resolve issues.

"I am against all military operations. I was against the Iraq war. I was against the US going into Afghanistan consistently," the former premier said during an interview with Sky News.

"I am against military solutions in Ukraine to solve problems but the point I am trying to make is why hold me responsible for Russia's actions in Ukraine."

Khan said that the people of Pakistan want elections, adding that no one is going to "accept any imposed government."

He reiterated that the "threat letter" was enough to prove that the vote of no confidence that removed him from power was part of the "US-backed regime change" conspiracy.

US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview

To a question regarding his presence in Moscow on the day the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Khan restated that all stakeholders were on board for the visit.

Once again, the PTI chairman said that he was not aware that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would begin while he was in Moscow.

"How the hell was I supposed to know what will happen after I’ll land?" he asked.

Khan said that he was elected by 220 million people of Pakistan and that his "responsibility was to his country."

"I was not elected to correct all the wrongs that are going on in the world," he said adding: "My responsibility was my country."

Answering a question about Pakistan's foreign policy, he said: "All my relationships whether it was with China, with the United States, with Russia were for the benefit of our own people."

To make a point, the former premier said that India has violated all UN resolutions on Kashmir but no one has questioned the country. "They have illegally taken away the right of the Kashmiri people and got rid of the statehood."

"Did anyone speak against it?" he asked.

The former premier said that atrocities are going on in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but no one has condemned Indian policies.

"Has anyone condemned India for that? No, because India is an ally."

Khan stressed that the world should allow Pakistan to follow an independent foreign policy.

"Allow us to be neutral too so that we can look after our own people."

Moscow Imran Khan, Russian Ukraine PM’s Russia visit

Comments

1000 characters

I am against military solution in Ukraine, says Imran Khan during Sky News interview

President Alvi appoints Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

PM Shehbaz to leave for Turkey tomorrow on 3-day visit

Next price hike in petroleum products before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Against USD: Rupee strengthens in inter-bank market, closes at 199.06

India's imports of cheap Russian crude surge since Ukraine invasion

Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to monitor Sharif family's cases

Pakistan’s IT exports to surpass $3 billion this year: Amin-ul- Haque

KSE-100 crosses 43,000 after fourth successive positive finish

Saudi Arabia may raise July crude oil prices for Asia

Read more stories