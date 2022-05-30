I am against military solution in Ukraine, says Imran Khan during Sky News interview

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he was against a military solution in Ukraine, stressing that his party has always been against military operations to resolve issues.

"I am against all military operations. I was against the Iraq war. I was against the US going into Afghanistan consistently," the former premier said during an interview with Sky News.

"I am against military solutions in Ukraine to solve problems but the point I am trying to make is why hold me responsible for Russia's actions in Ukraine."

Khan said that the people of Pakistan want elections, adding that no one is going to "accept any imposed government."

He reiterated that the "threat letter" was enough to prove that the vote of no confidence that removed him from power was part of the "US-backed regime change" conspiracy.

US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview

To a question regarding his presence in Moscow on the day the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Khan restated that all stakeholders were on board for the visit.

Once again, the PTI chairman said that he was not aware that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would begin while he was in Moscow.

"How the hell was I supposed to know what will happen after I’ll land?" he asked.

Khan said that he was elected by 220 million people of Pakistan and that his "responsibility was to his country."

"I was not elected to correct all the wrongs that are going on in the world," he said adding: "My responsibility was my country."

Answering a question about Pakistan's foreign policy, he said: "All my relationships whether it was with China, with the United States, with Russia were for the benefit of our own people."

To make a point, the former premier said that India has violated all UN resolutions on Kashmir but no one has questioned the country. "They have illegally taken away the right of the Kashmiri people and got rid of the statehood."

"Did anyone speak against it?" he asked.

The former premier said that atrocities are going on in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but no one has condemned Indian policies.

"Has anyone condemned India for that? No, because India is an ally."

Khan stressed that the world should allow Pakistan to follow an independent foreign policy.

"Allow us to be neutral too so that we can look after our own people."