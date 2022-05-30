ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.84%)
GTECH 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.22%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.43 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.41%)
TELE 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.23%)
TPL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.69%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
TRG 82.66 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 36.3 (0.85%)
BR30 15,743 Increased By 244.2 (1.58%)
KSE100 43,057 Increased By 195.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 118.9 (0.73%)
May 30, 2022
Miners, tech lift Australia shares higher; AGL falls on shelving demerger plans

Reuters 30 May, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks tracking a Wall Street rally and mining stocks on strength in commodity prices, while AGL Energy fell on withdrawing plans for its demerger.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up about 1% at 7251.4, as of 0039 GMT, hitting a more than three-week high. The benchmark gained 1.1% on Friday.

Equities globally traded higher last week, as investor sentiment took comfort in better-than-expected US April consumer spending data, indicating that inflation has peaked, while the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to tightening monetary policy while holding a grip on recession woes.

Australian shares end volatile week higher

Among other key markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3% to hit a three-week high.

AGL Energy Ltd fell 4.2% after the power producer announced resignation of its chairman and chief executive officer and said it would not proceed with its planned demerger over insufficient shareholder support.

Technology stocks led gains on the benchmark, climbing more than 3%, tracking a strong Wall Street rally from Friday, with Block’s ASX-listed shares and Xero Ltd rising 7.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Miners rose about 1.5% to hit their highest since April 29, with sector giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group adding between 1.1% and 2.4%.

Financials added 0.4%, with all of the so-called “Big Four” banks trading in the positive territory. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 11,144.3 as of 0039 GMT.

