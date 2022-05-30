ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected as “totally fake news— planted story and nonsense,” an audiotape allegedly involving Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, and also announced to move Supreme Court against the highly controversial Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 and National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 recently passed by the Parliament.

“This is fake news—totally fake. These are all planted stories. This is nonsense and bogus stuff,” he said, addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Sunday.

The television channel, he said, that released this audio, should prove that the audiotape is authentic, he said.

“The onus of responsibility is not on us. The onus is on that very channel—and we all know who that channel belongs to— to prove that this tape is genuine,” he said.

Qureshi slammed what he said was another fake news doing rounds on social media suggesting that he (Qureshi) was snubbed by Chairman PTI Imran Khan. “There is not even a shred of truth in this so-called news,” Qureshi said.

PM Shehbaz says leaked audio clip exposes Imran's 'hypocrisy, double standards'

“Unfortunately, fake news has become a fashion worldwide—it has become a trend across the globe,” the former foreign minister added.

He alleged that National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed by the Parliament to directly benefit former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The suspects in mega corruption cases, who are bound to provide their money trails—would be no longer bound to do so after the passage of this unacceptable law,” Qureshi said, adding that the bill aimed at providing protection to the ruling elite in mega corruption cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Supreme Court Asif Ali Zardari PTI Malik Riaz leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Comments

1000 characters

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories