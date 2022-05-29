PM Shehbaz says leaked audio clip exposes Imran's 'hypocrisy, double standards'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the audio recording of the alleged conversation between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz had "exposed" Imran Khan's "hypocrisy and double standards."

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz said: “The audiotape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy & double standards.”

"Contrary to his claims, he [Imran] sought NRO to save himself & his govt. The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed," Shehbaz said, adding that Imran's "lies stand exposed".

The 32-second audio clip, not independently verified by Business Recorder, alleges that Khan had requested Riaz to mediate between the two political leaders.

“Today, he (Imran Khan) has sent too many messages,” the voice believed to be of Riaz told the former president, who in response said: “It is impossible now.”

“It’s okay. I just wanted to bring this to your notice,” said Riaz’s alleged voice.

Yesterday, PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill termed the audio recording a “lie” and "far from reality."

"A businessman and an opponent of Imran Khan are talking about things that have nothing to do with reality. Imran Khan does not require an NRO. Instead, all these people kept seeking an NRO (from Imran) which they didn’t get,” he said.

“This story is a lie…. at least, a strong script should have been written,” he further wrote.