May 29, 2022
Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

Recorder Report 29 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday issued instructions to all Inland Revenue field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 20:00 hours on May 30 (Monday) and 22:00 hours May 31 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date, so as to account the same towards the collection for the month of May 2022.

Undocumented sectors: FBR to conduct physical survey of retailers

As per the FBR instructions, all Large Tax Office, Medium Tax Offices, Corporate Tax Offices and Regional Tax Offices shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 20:00 hrs on Monday, May 30th, 2022 and till 22:00 hrs on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

Chief Commissioners IR are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the NBP to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of SBP on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of May 2022 as per the SBP’s letter dated May 27th, 2022, the FBR added.

