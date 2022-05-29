Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday issued instructions to all Inland Revenue field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 20:00 hours on May 30 (Monday) and 22:00 hours May 31 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date, so as to account the same towards the collection for the month of May 2022.

