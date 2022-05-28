ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No Monkeypox case so far reported in region

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

LAHORE: No case of Monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan, however, precautionary measures have been taken by the government departments and diagnostic test lab facility has been provided in the BSL-III Lab of Institute of Public Health (IPH).

Punjab health department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders has also issued guidelines to the all concerned departments and the institutions.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique and Kh Imran Nazir MPAs told media that the government is aware of health challenges and will take all possible measures for the protection of the people.

Moreover, Prof Dr Sobia Qazi, Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Director Communicable Disease Control Programme (CDC), DGHS, Dr Shahid Magsi and other public health experts addressed a seminar and highlighted different aspects of monkey pox.

Prof Sobia Qazi said that symptoms of small pox and chicken pox are very similar with the viral disease monkey pox, therefore, clinicians should get more information and orientation regarding the disease so that they could differentiate between the diseases and without solid reason and lab test, do not declare similar skin disease cases as monkey pox patients.

Dean IPH, Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the people should not get panic and do not pay heed to the rumours regarding the disease, however preventive measures should be taken including wearing masks while going market/gathering and hand washing after interaction with others to ensure hygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting was held, to review acute watery Diarrhoea and Cholera cases surfaced in the province. Director CDC briefed the participants about the diarrhoea and Cholera situation in detail.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that total 17 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported during this month out of which 13 cases of Lahore, 3 from Sheikhupura and 1 from Vehari. Special counters for diagnosis of diarrhoea and Cholera cases are also set up in the hospitals and ORS and anti-biotics medicines are available for patients, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO monkeypox cases monkeypox Khawaja Salman Rafique Prof Sobia Qazi

Comments

1000 characters

No Monkeypox case so far reported in region

NAB, electoral bills sail through Senate as well

Wheat import: FO says govt in talks with Russia

FTO declares Workers Welfare Fund a non-tax levy

KE demands natural gas instead of costly RLNG

ECC’s nod needed to convert Rs202.8bn OGDCL TFCs into PIBs

Relief package on electricity likely to stay

Private hospitals, NGOs, charities not having STRNs: FBR to charge 3pc more sales tax

Targeted fuel subsidies: Govt may make allocations in FY23 budget

Shah Rukh’s son cleared in drugs case

Steel sector: net margins of listed companies shrink in 5 years

Read more stories