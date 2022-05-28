Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
28 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 27, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,861.45
High: 43,552.40
Low: 42,541.71
Net Change: 319.74
Volume (000): 236,798
Value (000): 9,809,655
Makt Cap (000) 1,704,091,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,888.10
NET CH (+) 141.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,356.53
NET CH (+) 50.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,510.15
NET CH (+) 32.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,275.84
NET CH (+) 58.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,615.67
NET CH (+) 37.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,401.93
NET CH (+) 25.00
------------------------------------
As on: 27-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments