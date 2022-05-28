KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,861.45 High: 43,552.40 Low: 42,541.71 Net Change: 319.74 Volume (000): 236,798 Value (000): 9,809,655 Makt Cap (000) 1,704,091,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,888.10 NET CH (+) 141.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,356.53 NET CH (+) 50.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,510.15 NET CH (+) 32.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,275.84 NET CH (+) 58.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,615.67 NET CH (+) 37.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,401.93 NET CH (+) 25.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022