ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
May 27, 2022
Asia Gold: Discounts in India widen, China’s COVID curbs keep demand muted

Reuters 27 May, 2022

Gold discounts widened in India this week as demand faltered due to rise in prices, while demand in top consumer China was yet to see a substantial pick-up as COVID-induced restrictions were being gradually eased.

“We lost momentum this week because of the price rise. Retail buyers are waiting for a correction,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.

Local gold prices were trading around 51,00 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, nearly up 3% from last week’s 3-month low of 49,572 rupees.

This week, dealers were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 10.75% import and 3% sales levies, down from the last week’s discount of $2.

Asia Gold: India discounts narrow, sales likely to pick up ahead of festival

Jewellers were making small purchases as retail demand during wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya festival was decent this month, said a Chennai based bullion dealer.

Demand in China was muted with discounts hovering around $2 per ounce, the same as last week.

Demand seems to still be slow with Shanghai in lockdown and only a couple of districts open in Beijing, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said.

Financial hub Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID lockdown as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold at a discount of about $2, while Singapore saw premiums between $1.20 and $1.70 an ounce.

“Short-term dollar strength is battering gold and silver prices, strengthening bearish sentiments towards the metals… Oftentimes this translates to slower demand for precious metals on the retail side as well,” said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer, Silver Bullion.

A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In Japan, gold sold at anywhere between on par with the benchmark to a $0.50 premium, Tokyo-based traders said.

