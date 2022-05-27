ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Pakistan

May 25 will be remembered as black day: Shafqat

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President and former federal education minister, Shafqat Mahmood, on Thursday said that on May 25, the day of PTI’s Azadi March, they saw the worst example of police brutality.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the funeral of PTI activist Faisal Abbas Chaudhry who was killed at Ravi Bridge during the march.

He accused the government of the death by saying that the thugs, belonging to the PML-N, in plainclothes were behind the incident on the bridge; “Abbas was thrown off the bridge. The attack by these Gulu Butts (N-League thugs) was a tragedy as two young daughters lost their father,” he added

He further alleged that these thugs were trained by the police and were involved in smashing vehicles; “an ASP with the help of these thugs carried out the violence”.

“The May 25 violence should be a concern for our judiciary; had the people behind the Model Town tragedy been punished, we could have avoided the tragedy today. This fascist government is not allowing anyone to exercise their political right and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will be held accountable for brutality,” he said.

“We will register a case against the police and Gulu Butts and the PTI will take care of the deceased children,” he added. At the residence of the deceased, PTI senior leader and former provincial minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that Rana has deliberately carried out the killing. She averred that the PTI is not saying anything wrong; “we are only asking for clean and transparent elections”.

Meanwhile, in a video message, the PTI Punjab President said that May 25 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan “To add salt to injury, the government registered cases against the peaceful party leaders, including Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zubair Niazi and Hassan Niazi, and workers while firing teargas shells on families at Liberty Chowk.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

